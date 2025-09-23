5 most stunning fjord hikes in Norway

Norway is famous for its stunning landscapes, and its fjords are a major highlight. These natural wonders make for some of the most amazing hiking experiences in the world. From steep cliffs to serene waters, the hikes around these fjords offer breathtaking views and unique challenges. Here are five of the most popular fjord hikes in Norway, each with its own charm and adventure.

#1 Preikestolen: The iconic cliff Preikestolen, or Pulpit Rock, is one of Norway's most famous landmarks. Perched at a height of 604 meters above Lysefjord, this flat-topped cliff gives an exhilarating view of the surrounding landscape. The hike to Preikestolen is about eight kilometers round trip and takes approximately four to five hours to complete. The trail is well-marked but can be steep in some sections, making it suitable for moderately fit hikers.

#2 Trolltunga: A challenging ascent Trolltunga, or Troll's Tongue, is a rock formation that juts out over Lake Ringedalsvatnet at an altitude of about 1,100 meters. This hike is not for the faint-hearted as it stretches over 28 kilometers round trip and takes about 10 to 12 hours to complete. The trail is demanding with varying terrain but rewards hikers with stunning panoramic views at every turn.

#3 Romsdalseggen Ridge: Spectacular vistas Romsdalseggen Ridge offers some of the most spectacular views of Norway's fjords and mountains. The hike is about eight kilometers long and takes around six to eight hours to complete. It starts at Vaga and ends at Alesund, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding peaks and valleys. The ridge is known for its diverse flora and fauna, making it a delight for nature lovers.

#4 Besseggen Ridge: A popular trek Besseggen Ridge is one of Norway's most popular treks, thanks to its accessibility and stunning views over two glacial lakes—Gjende and Bessvatnet. The hike spans about 14 kilometers one way and takes around six to eight hours to complete. Hikers can expect steep ascents, narrow ridges, and breathtaking views of emerald green waters below.