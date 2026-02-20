Flannel shirts and blazers: The perfect winter combo

Flannel shirts and winter blazers make the most versatile combination for the chilly months. The two can be paired to create looks that are both stylish and functional, perfect for a range of occasions. While flannel shirts lend warmth and comfort, winter blazers add an element of sophistication. Here are five different styles to get you started with this timeless pairing, making your wardrobe winter-ready.

Style 1 Casual layering with denim Pairing a flannel shirt with a denim jacket under a winter blazer makes for a relaxed yet polished look. The denim jacket adds an extra layer of warmth, while keeping the overall look laid-back. Choose neutral tones for the denim jacket and flannel shirt to keep the look cohesive. This style is perfect for casual outings or weekend get-togethers where comfort meets style.

Style 2 Business casual combination For a business casual look, opt for a solid-colored flannel shirt under a tailored winter blazer. This combination strikes the right balance between professional and approachable. Stick to muted colors like navy or gray for both the shirt and blazer to keep it office-appropriate. Pair this ensemble with chinos or dress pants to complete the look.

Advertisement

Style 3 Smart casual ensemble A smart casual ensemble can be created by teaming a patterned flannel shirt with an unstructured winter blazer. The pattern adds interest without being too loud, making it ideal for social gatherings or informal meetings. Go for complementary colors in your choice of patterns and blazers to keep the balance. Finish off this look with loafers or ankle boots.

Advertisement

Style 4 Weekend ready outfit For weekend outings, wear an oversized flannel shirt under an oversized winter blazer for an effortlessly chic look. The oversized fit adds comfort while keeping you warm on chilly days out. Stick to earthy tones like olive green or burgundy in both pieces for a cohesive appearance that works well with jeans or casual trousers.