Start your day healthy with these flaxseed dishes

Flaxseed is a tiny, yet potent, breakfast booster that can amp up your morning meals with its rich nutrient profile. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans, flaxseed makes an excellent addition to your diet. It promotes heart health, improves digestion, and may even help with weight management. Adding flaxseed to your breakfast can be easy and delicious. Here are five recipes that highlight flaxseed's versatility and health benefits.

Smoothie Flaxseed smoothie delight A flaxseed smoothie is a quick and nutritious start to the day. Blend one banana, half a cup of spinach, one tablespoon of ground flaxseed, and one cup of almond milk until smooth. This refreshing drink offers essential vitamins and minerals, along with the added benefits of omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseed. It's perfect for those busy mornings when you need something nutritious on-the-go.

Oatmeal Flaxseed oatmeal bowl Start your day with a warm bowl of oatmeal enriched with flaxseed. Cook half a cup of oats in water or milk as per your preference. Once cooked, stir in one tablespoon of ground flaxseed along with some honey or maple syrup for sweetness. Top it off with fresh fruits like berries or sliced apples for added flavor and nutrition.

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Pancakes Flaxseed pancakes Flaxseed pancakes are a delicious twist on traditional pancakes. Mix one cup whole wheat flour, two tablespoons ground flaxseed, one teaspoon baking powder, and half a teaspoon cinnamon in a bowl. In another bowl, whisk together half a cup milk (or plant-based alternative), two tablespoons yogurt, and one tablespoon honey. Combine wet and dry ingredients to form a batter. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.

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Parfait Flaxseed yogurt parfait Create a nutritious yogurt parfait by layering Greek yogurt with granola and fresh fruits like strawberries or blueberries. Add two teaspoons of ground flaxseed between layers for an extra nutrient boost without altering the taste significantly. This parfait makes for an excellent option if you prefer lighter breakfasts but still want to reap the benefits of this superfood.