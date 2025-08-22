Must-visit floating markets around the world

Floating markets are a fun shopping experience where vendors sell directly from boats. These colorful markets are often teeming with activity, giving a peek into local culture and commerce. Travelers can find fresh produce, handmade crafts, and traditional snacks while sailing through the waterway. Visiting these markets isn't just about shopping but experiencing the vibrant atmosphere and interacting with local communities.

#1 Damnoen Saduak: Thailand's iconic market Damnoen Saduak is one of Thailand's most famous floating markets, located roughly 100 kilometers southwest of Bangkok. The market is famous for its colorful boats filled with fruits, vegetables, and souvenirs. You can either hire a boat to navigate through the market or explore on foot along the canals. The market opens early in the morning and is an authentic taste of Thai culture.

#2 Cai Rang: Vietnam's largest floating market Cai Rang, located in Can Tho City in Vietnam's Mekong Delta region, is one of the largest floating markets in Vietnam, frequented by locals and tourists alike. The market commences at dawn and continues till mid-morning with boats laden with fresh produce like pineapples and watermelons. One can have breakfast on a boat while watching the vibrant trade activities around.

#3 Lok Baintan: A traditional experience in Indonesia Located on the Martapura River, near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, Lok Baintan Floating Market is centuries-old. The traditional market continues to be a key part of local life even today. Vendors sell a variety of goods, including fruits, vegetables, snacks made from rice flour or coconut milk products, directly from their small wooden boats.