Southeast Asia's top floating markets: A list

Floating markets are a unique blend of commerce and culture, where vendors sell goods from boats or floating platforms. These markets are common in Southeast Asia, giving an insight into local life and traditions. They are not just places to shop but also cultural hubs where you can experience local customs, food, and crafts. Visiting a floating market is an immersive experience that connects you to the region's vibrant culture.

#1 Explore Thailand's Damnoen Saduak Damnoen Saduak in Thailand is one of the most famous floating markets. Located around 100 kilometers southwest of Bangkok, it is a riot of colors and activity. Here, vendors sell fresh fruits, vegetables, and handicrafts from their boats. Tourists can take a boat tour to explore the market while sampling local delicacies like coconut pancakes or mango sticky rice. The market opens early in the morning and is best visited before it gets too crowded.

#2 Vietnam's Cai Rang floating market experience Cai Rang Floating Market in Vietnam is famous for its size and variety. Located near Can Tho in the Mekong Delta, it opens at dawn and continues until mid-morning. The market is known for wholesale trading, where boats laden with goods line up to sell their wares. Visitors can witness traditional trading methods while enjoying fresh produce such as pineapples or dragon fruits.

#3 Immerse in Cambodia's Phsar Chas Phsar Chas, or Old Market in Siem Reap, Cambodia, offers a glimpse into local life with its riverside location. Although not entirely on water like other floating markets, it provides an authentic experience with its array of goods from textiles to souvenirs. The market is a great place to interact with locals and learn about Cambodian culture through its vibrant atmosphere.