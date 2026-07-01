5 easy ways to store leftovers safely
What's the story
Proper food storage is essential to keep leftovers safe and avoid foodborne illnesses. By following simple habits, you can ensure that your meals remain fresh and safe to eat. These practices not only help in maintaining the quality of food but also in reducing waste. Here are five beginner-friendly habits that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine to keep your leftovers safe.
Tip 1
Cool leftovers quickly
Cooling leftovers quickly is critical to keeping them safe. Let hot foods cool at room temperature for no more than two hours before refrigerating them. This prevents bacteria from growing quickly, as they thrive between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Using shallow containers can help cool food faster by increasing the surface area exposed to cooler air.
Tip 2
Use airtight containers
Airtight containers are a must for keeping moisture and air away from your food, both of which can degrade its quality. Glass or plastic containers with tight-fitting lids are ideal for storing leftovers. They not only keep the food fresh but also prevent cross-contamination with other items in the refrigerator.
Tip 3
Label and date your food
Labeling and dating your stored food is a must to keep track of how long it has been in the refrigerator. Use clear labels with the name of the dish and date of storage. This way, you can ensure that you consume older items first, following the first-in, first-out rule, and avoid eating spoiled food.
Tip 4
Maintain refrigerator temperature
Keeping your refrigerator at the right temperature is key to keeping your food safe. The ideal temperature for a refrigerator is 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) or below. Use an appliance thermometer if your refrigerator doesn't have a built-in one, to ensure accurate readings. Regularly check this temperature to avoid any unexpected fluctuations that could spoil your food.
Tip 5
Reheat leftovers properly
Reheating leftovers properly is essential to kill any bacteria that may have grown during storage. Heat them thoroughly until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Use a microwave or stovetop for even heating, stirring occasionally to eliminate cold spots where bacteria can survive.