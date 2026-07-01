Reheating leftovers properly is essential to kill any bacteria that may have grown during storage

5 easy ways to store leftovers safely

By Vinita Jain 03:49 pm Jul 01, 202603:49 pm

What's the story

Proper food storage is essential to keep leftovers safe and avoid foodborne illnesses. By following simple habits, you can ensure that your meals remain fresh and safe to eat. These practices not only help in maintaining the quality of food but also in reducing waste. Here are five beginner-friendly habits that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine to keep your leftovers safe.