Dry skin diet: Healthy foods for your dehydrated skin

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 11:07 pm

Including certain foods in your diet will help treat your dehydrated skin

In addition to the skin being itchy at all times, dry and flaky skin is painful as well. Extremely dry skin has a scaly appearance and is also a site for skin infections. If moisturizers are not helping you hydrate the skin, it is time to switch to foods that hydrate and nourish the skin. Read on for the best dry skin foods.

Nuts

Nuts are loaded with nutrients that hydrate the skin

Nuts are loaded with essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, dietary fiber, and many other important nutrients. These nutrients maintain cell turgidity and hydrate the cells, thereby making the skin soft and supple. For best results, soak nuts overnight and have a handful in the morning or add them to salads and smoothies. However, having nuts in moderation is important to avoid excess fat.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds help in reducing trans-epidermal water loss

Flaxseeds are rich in essential fatty acids, phytoestrogen, proteins, fiber, etc. that can decrease trans-epidermal water loss and roughness. Flaxseed powder can be added to smoothies, juices, or salads. The topical application of flaxseeds also helps in reducing dry skin. For this, mix a teaspoon of curd with a tablespoon of flaxseed powder. Apply this paste to your skin and rinse after 20 minutes.

Cucumbers

Water-rich cucumbers are beneficial in treating dry skin

Cucumbers are rich in water content and this makes them an excellent choice for those who have dry skin. In addition, the veggie also contains silica, an important component of the muscles and ligaments that also gives way to healthy skin. Make cucumbers a part of your daily diet by adding them to your salads or simply snack on them with your favorite hummus!

Leafy greens

Leafy greens are anti-oxidative; heal itchy skin

Dark leafy greens are anti-oxidative in nature and help in flushing out the toxins from the body. They heal dry, itchy skin and soothe it. Kale, spinach, turnip greens, and dandelion greens are a few of the many green veggies that should be included in your diet if you have dry skin. Make stir-fries with them or have a rejuvenating green smoothie every morning.