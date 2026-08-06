Give your shoulders more flexibility with these 5 moves
What's the story
Improving shoulder blade flexibility can help you maintain good posture and relieve upper body tension. Adding some specific exercises to your routine can improve the range of motion in this area. They are easy to do and can be done at home without any special equipment. Here are five exercises that can help you achieve better shoulder blade flexibility.
Tip 1
Shoulder blade squeeze
The shoulder blade squeeze is a simple yet effective exercise to improve the flexibility of your shoulder blades.
For this, sit or stand with your back straight. Gently pull your shoulders back as if you are trying to pinch them together.
Hold the position for five seconds before releasing. Repeat the movement 10 times to strengthen and stretch the muscles around the shoulder blades.
Tip 2
Arm circles
Arm circles are a great way to loosen up the shoulders and improve flexibility.
Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, arms extended out to the sides at shoulder height.
Slowly make small circles with your arms, gradually increasing their size.
Continue for 30 seconds, then switch directions for another 30 seconds.
This exercise helps in increasing blood flow and mobility in the shoulder area.
Tip 3
Cat-cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that promotes spinal flexibility while targeting the shoulders and upper back.
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round it (cat pose).
Repeat this sequence 10 times to improve overall spinal and shoulder mobility.
Tip 4
Threading the needle
Threading the needle is an effective exercise for releasing tension in the upper back and improving shoulder blade flexibility.
Begin on all fours, then slide one arm underneath your body while lowering your head towards that hand, creating a twist in your torso.
Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides, repeating twice per side.
Tip 5
Wall angels
Wall angels target both posture correction and increased flexibility around the scapulae (shoulder blades).
Stand with your back against a wall, ensuring that your head, shoulders, and lower back are touching it throughout the movement.
Raise your arms overhead like forming a "V" shape without losing contact points against the wall, then slowly lower them back down to the starting position.
Repeat eight times per set.