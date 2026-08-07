5 things to know before visiting a French cafe
What's the story
French cafe table etiquette is an integral part of the culture, giving a peek into the social norms and traditions of the country. Knowing these etiquettes can make your experience at a French cafe more enjoyable and respectful. From how to sit to how to order, these etiquettes are all about politeness and respect. Here are five important aspects of French cafe table etiquette.
#1
The art of greeting
In France, greeting is everything.
When you enter a cafe, make sure to greet the staff with "Bonjour" or "Bonsoir," depending on the time of day.
This small gesture shows respect and is likely to get you better service.
Not greeting can be considered rude and may affect your experience at the cafe.
#2
Choosing your seat wisely
Choosing a seat in a French cafe isn't as simple as it sounds.
Usually, tables outside are for people who want to sit for long hours, while those inside are for quick stops.
If you're just stopping by, pick an inside table to not disturb those sitting outside for long.
This way, you respect the cafe's seating policy and the other patrons' preferences, ensuring a pleasant experience for everyone.
#3
Understanding ordering customs
Ordering at a French cafe is an art in itself.
Always wait to be seated or approached by a server before placing your order.
When ordering, use polite phrases such as "Je voudrais" (I would like) or "S'il vous plait" (Please).
Patience is key, as service may be slower than what you're used to elsewhere.
#4
Tipping practices explained
In France, tipping is not mandatory as service charges are included in the bill.
However, if you are happy with the service, you can leave a small tip as a gesture of appreciation.
It is not expected but can be a nice gesture to show gratitude for exceptional service.
#5
Respecting personal space
Personal space is respected in French cafes.
Tables are usually close, but conversations are kept private.
Speaking at a normal volume and not intruding on others' conversations is essential.
This etiquette ensures a comfortable environment for everyone, respecting both your and others' need for space and privacy.