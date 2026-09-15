French rolls: A classic hairstyle for professionals
What's the story
French rolls are a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style, making them a perfect pick for professional settings. This elegant updo is ideal for anyone looking to make a polished and sophisticated impression at work. The versatility of French rolls makes them suitable for different hair types and lengths, making them a go-to option for many professionals. Here are five timeless French roll hairstyles that can elevate your professional look.
#1
Classic low French roll
The classic low French roll is an evergreen choice for professionals seeking elegance without being over the top.
The hairstyle has hair rolled and pinned at the nape of the neck, giving a sleek and sophisticated look.
This style is perfect for formal occasions or office environments where professionalism is key. It keeps hair neatly in place all day long, making it a practical choice too.
#2
High French roll with volume
For those who like a bit more height in their hairstyle, the high French roll with volume is a great option.
By teasing the crown area before rolling, you can create more height and drama while keeping the look professional.
This version of the classic updo adds a modern twist to traditional elegance, making it suitable for both business meetings and social events.
#3
Side-swept French roll
The side-swept French roll adds an element of interest by positioning most of the hair to one side while keeping it rolled up elegantly.
This asymmetrical style adds a touch of flair without compromising on professionalism.
It is ideal for those who want to stand out a little while still looking polished and put-together.
#4
Braided French roll
Incorporating braids into a French roll adds texture and detail to this timeless hairstyle.
The braided French roll can be achieved by braiding sections of hair before rolling them up into an elegant updo.
This version adds complexity and style while remaining appropriate for professional settings.
#5
Messy French roll
The messy French roll is perfect for those who want a relaxed, yet polished look.
It gives off an effortless vibe while keeping things neat enough for work or casual outings alike.
The key is to leave some strands loose around your face or neck area. It adds softness without losing the overall structure of the hairstyle itself.