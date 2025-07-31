French twist: Tips to nail the classic hairstyle 

The French twist is a classic that has stood the test of time, providing elegance and sophistication. This versatile hairstyle can be adapted for various occasions, from a casual outing to an event of formality. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity and the ability to bring out a polished look with minimal effort. The French twist continues to woo those seeking a chic, timeless appearance, making it a staple in modern hairstyling.

Technique basics Mastering the basic technique To get the perfect French twist, start by gathering your hair at the nape of your neck as if making a low ponytail. Twist the hair upward while keeping it tight against your head. Secure with bobby pins as you go, making sure they sit hidden within the twist. Finish off by tucking any loose ends into the roll and pinning them down for a polished finish.

Volume boost Adding volume for extra glamour For those of you wanting more volume in your French twist, tease sections of your hair at the crown before you start twisting. You can also use volumizing products such as mousse or spray to make it fuller without making it heavy. This trick not only adds dimension but also creates an illusion of thicker hair, ideal for special occasions or when you want something more glam.

Accessory flair Incorporating accessories for style Accessories can also turn a simple French twist into something extraordinary. You can add decorative pins or clips on one side of the twist for a punch of interest. A delicate headband can also do the job beautifully, giving you both function and fashion by keeping stray hairs in place while adding a touch of elegance.