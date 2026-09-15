How to add frozen peas to your dishes
What's the story
Frozen peas are a versatile and convenient ingredient that can elevate vegetarian dishes in numerous ways. They are not only easy to store but also packed with nutrients, making them an essential part of a healthy diet. From adding a pop of color to your plate to enhancing the texture of your meals, frozen peas can do it all. Here are some practical ways to use frozen peas in vegetarian cooking.
Tip 1
Enhance soups and stews
Frozen peas can be added directly into soups and stews, adding a sweet flavor and vibrant color.
They cook quickly, so you can add them towards the end of cooking to retain their bright green color and texture.
This way, you can amp up the nutritional value of your dish without much effort.
Tip 2
Create refreshing salads
Adding frozen peas to salads gives a refreshing crunch and a burst of sweetness.
Just thaw them beforehand or blanch them for one or two minutes before tossing them in with other salad ingredients.
They go well with greens, nuts, and fruits, making your salad both nutritious and delicious.
Tip 3
Boost pasta dishes
Frozen peas make an excellent addition to pasta dishes. They blend well with sauces, adding both flavor and nutrition.
Add them while cooking pasta, or mix them into the sauce before serving.
This way, you can amp up the dish without changing the cooking time, making it an efficient addition to your kitchen.
Tip 4
Make creamy purees
You can also use frozen peas to prepare creamy purees that serve as delicious accompaniments or standalone dishes.
Simply blend thawed peas with some vegetable broth or cream until smooth for a rich puree.
This puree can be served as a side dish or used as a base for soups or sauces.
Tip 5
Add to stir-fries
Frozen peas are perfect for stir-fries, as they cook quickly and retain their crispiness.
Toss them in with other vegetables during the last few minutes of cooking for an even distribution of heat.
This way, you can add texture and nutrition to your stir-fried meals without compromising on the taste.