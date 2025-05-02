What's the story

Frugal living has become a popular lifestyle choice to save money and cut down on unnecessary expenses.

However, the problem is that most of us are unable to implement effective saving habits, which is what leads to frugal living fails.

But, if you master these key habits, you can improve your financial well-being without lowering your quality of life.

Here are five must-have saving habits to avoid the common pitfalls of frugal living.