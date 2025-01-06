Fruits and bone health: Minerals and vitamins
What's the story
Fruits are essential for bone health due to their high content of vitamins and minerals.
This article provides a list of fruits that are beneficial for strengthening bones and preventing diseases related to them.
By including these fruits in your diet, you will be able to maintain a healthy intake of essential nutrients necessary for bone density and overall skeletal health.
Calcium sources
Calcium-rich fruits for strong bones
While dairy products are often considered the go-to sources of calcium, many fruits also pack a surprisingly strong calcium punch.
Figs are a standout choice, offering around 35 mg of calcium per medium-sized fruit.
Oranges are another calcium-rich option, with one medium orange delivering a respectable 60 mg.
Incorporating these fruits into your daily diet can contribute significantly to meeting your calcium needs.
Vitamin D boost
Vitamin D: The sunshine vitamin in fruits
Vitamin D is essential as it helps the body absorb calcium in the bones.
Although sunlight is the most well-known source of vitamin D, some fruits, including oranges, can also supply this essential nutrient.
One cup of fortified orange juice provides approximately 2.5% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin D.
Incorporating it into your regular diet can help keep your bones strong by facilitating the absorption of calcium.
Potassium benefits
Potassium's role in bone health
Potassium is another key mineral for bone health as it neutralizes bone-depleting metabolic acids.
Bananas are a popular high-potassium food. One medium banana contains about 422 mg or around 9% of the daily recommended intake.
Avocados are another great source with around 708 mg per fruit, or about 15%.
By including these potassium-rich fruits in your diet, you can help build stronger bones.
Magnesium richness
Magnesium: A key mineral for bone density
Magnesium is important because it helps activate vitamin D, which in turn helps with calcium absorption.
While almonds are a great source of magnesium, they aren't fruits.
Bananas are a good fruit source, containing approximately 32 mg or around 8% per medium-sized banana.
By incorporating bananas into your diet, you can ensure that you get enough magnesium.
Antioxidant support
The antioxidant powerhouse: Vitamin C
Strawberries and kiwis are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production in bones.
A cup of strawberries supplies roughly 89 mg, meeting almost 99% of the daily requirement. Each kiwi delivers approximately 71 mg, fulfilling nearly 79% of the daily need.
While these fruits contribute to bone health and immunity, they don't directly increase bone density.