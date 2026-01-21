Games to improve your children's judgment skills
What's the story
Estimation games are a fun way to improve children's judgment skills. These activities encourage them to make quick, informed guesses, which can improve their critical thinking and decision-making abilities. By including simple estimation games in their daily routine, parents and educators can help children develop confidence in their judgment. Here are five easy estimation games that can help improve these skills.
Candy count
Guess the number of candies
This game involves placing a jar full of candies in front of the children and asking them to estimate how many candies are there. It helps them practice numerical estimation and develop an intuition for quantity. Over time, as they play this game repeatedly, they get better at making accurate guesses by understanding ranges and probabilities.
Weight guess
Estimate the weight of objects
In this game, children are asked to estimate the weight of various household items using a scale to check their guesses. This activity enhances their understanding of weight and measurement units. It also encourages them to think critically about how different materials and sizes affect weight, thereby improving their analytical skills.
Distance guess
Distance Estimation Challenge
The distance estimation challenge involves asking children to estimate the distance between two points, like trees or buildings, in their surroundings. By measuring the actual distance afterward, they learn to refine their estimation skills over time. This game not only improves spatial awareness but also develops their ability to make quick calculations based on visual cues.
Time guess
Time estimation game
In this game, children are asked to estimate how long certain activities take, like brushing teeth or reading a page of a book. By timing these activities, they learn about time management and develop an understanding of how long different tasks actually take. This helps them improve their planning skills and makes them better at managing time.
Jar count
Estimate the number of objects in a jar
This classic game involves filling a jar with small objects like beads or marbles and asking children to estimate how many are inside without counting them directly. It encourages them to use visual cues and patterns to make educated guesses, improving their observational skills and ability to make quick judgments based on limited information.