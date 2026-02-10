These styles go well with funnel-neck tops

Funnel-neck tops are a versatile and stylish option for layering during the African winter. These tops provide warmth and style, making them a perfect choice for various occasions. From casual outings to more formal events, funnel-neck tops can be paired with different outfits to create a chic look. Here are five ways to layer funnel-neck tops this winter, ensuring you stay warm while looking fashionable.

#1 Pair with denim jackets Pairing funnel-neck tops with denim jackets is a classic combination that works well for casual outings. The contrast between the soft fabric of the top and the rugged texture of the denim creates an interesting visual appeal. This combination is perfect for day trips or casual meet-ups, providing just the right amount of warmth without compromising on style.

#2 Layer under blazers For a more polished look, layer a funnel-neck top under a blazer. This combination is ideal for office settings or formal events where you want to stay warm but also look professional. The funnel neck adds an element of interest to your outfit, while the blazer keeps it sophisticated.

#3 Combine with cardigans Cardigans are another great option to layer with funnel-neck tops. They add an extra layer of warmth and can be easily removed when indoors. Opt for cardigans in neutral colors to keep your outfit versatile and easy to mix and match with other pieces in your wardrobe.

#4 Mix with skirts Funnel-neck tops also look great when paired with skirts, be it pencil skirts or A-line ones. This combination is perfect for semi-formal occasions or even a day at work when you want to look polished yet comfortable. The funnel neck adds a touch of elegance, while skirts add femininity to your ensemble.