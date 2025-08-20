Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 famous Ganesh temples worth visiting

Ganesh Chaturthi , one of India's most celebrated festivals, honors Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Devotees flock to temples across the country, seeking blessings and participating in joyful celebrations. In 2025, visiting these iconic Ganesh temples can offer a spiritual and cultural experience like no other. Here are five must-visit temples.

#1 Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai One of the most famous Ganesh temples in India, Siddhivinayak attracts thousands of devotees daily. Known for its stunning architecture and rich history, the temple is a hub of spiritual energy. Festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi see grand celebrations, making it a must-visit for both pilgrims and tourists.

#2 Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Pune Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is famous for its magnificent idol and lively celebrations. Built over a century ago, it draws devotees from across the country. The temple is especially lively during Ganesh Chaturthi, offering a blend of devotion, music, and cultural festivities that leave visitors spellbound.

#3 Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Andhra Pradesh This historic temple in Andhra Pradesh is renowned for its self-manifested Ganesh idol, believed to have miraculous powers. Surrounded by scenic hills, the temple offers a serene spiritual experience. Devotees come here for blessings, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi, when the temple buzzes with devotion and festivities.

#4 Rockfort Ucchi Pillayar Temple, Tamil Nadu Perched atop a hill in Tiruchirapalli, this temple offers panoramic views of the city. Devotees climb hundreds of steps to reach the shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The combination of scenic beauty and spiritual significance makes it a unique destination for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.