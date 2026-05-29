How to style an African headwrap

The African gele head tie is a traditional accessory embraced worldwide for its versatility and style. This colorful head wrap not only adds a touch of elegance but also allows for creative expression. Whether you're attending a formal event or looking to elevate your everyday outfit, the gele can be styled in numerous ways to suit different occasions. Here are five creative styling ideas using the African gele head tie.

#1 Classic front knot style The classic front knot style is one of the most popular ways to wear a gele. For this, wrap the gele around your head, and tie a knot in front, letting the ends drape down. This style is perfect for formal occasions, giving you a sophisticated look. You can pick a gele with intricate patterns or bold colors to make it even more appealing.

#2 High bun wrap For those who love a high bun, the high bun wrap is a perfect match. Simply wrap the gele around your head, and twist it into a high bun at the crown. This style is ideal for casual outings, as it keeps hair off your face while looking chic. Opt for lighter fabrics if you are wearing this style during warmer months.

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#3 Side drape elegance The side drape elegance style adds an element of drama and sophistication. Start by wrapping the gele around your head, and then drape one side over your shoulder while securing it with pins or brooches for added flair. This look is ideal for weddings or evening events where you want to make an impression.

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#4 Twisted crown design The twisted crown design gives a regal look, with its intricate twists around the head like a crown. Start by twisting sections of the gele fabric and pinning them securely at intervals around your head until you achieve the desired effect. This style works beautifully with patterned fabrics that add texture and depth.