Score a stronger chest with these exercises

African fitness traditions are a treasure trove of exercises that can help you build a stronger chest. These exercises are based on natural movements and require little to no equipment, making them accessible to all. By adding these traditional techniques to your routine, you can improve your strength and endurance. Here are five African exercises that specifically target the chest muscles, along with how to perform them effectively.

Drive 1 Push-ups with a twist Push-ups are a staple in any strength-building regimen, but adding a twist can amp up their effectiveness. In this variation, as you lower your body, rotate your torso slightly to one side, engaging the obliques and chest muscles more intensely. Alternate sides with each rep for balanced muscle development. This twist not only works the chest but also improves core stability.

Drive 2 The warrior stretch The warrior stretch is a dynamic exercise that combines stretching with strength-building. Start in a standing position with feet wide apart. Bend one knee while extending both arms outwards at shoulder height. Hold the position for a few seconds before switching sides. This exercise enhances flexibility and strengthens the chest and shoulders.

Drive 3 Traditional rope pulling Rope pulling is an age-old African exercise that mimics traditional fishing techniques. Use a resistance band or any sturdy rope-like object anchored at waist height. Stand facing away from the anchor point and pull the rope towards your chest while keeping elbows close to your body. This movement targets the pectoral muscles effectively.

Drive 4 Elevated plank holds Elevated plank holds take the basic plank to another level by placing your feet on an elevated surface like a bench or step. This variation increases the intensity of the workout by engaging more muscle groups, particularly in the upper body, including the chest area. Hold this position as long as possible for maximum benefit.