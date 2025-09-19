Score stronger wrists with these exercises

African wrist exercises provide a unique approach to improving flexibility and strength in the wrists. These exercises, which are often inspired by traditional African dance and daily activities, can be easily integrated into your routine. They target the muscles and tendons in the wrist, enhancing mobility and reducing the risk of injury. Here are five effective African wrist exercises that can help you achieve better flexibility.

Tip 1 Circular wrist movements Circular wrist movements are a basic exercise to improve flexibility. For this, extend your arms forward and rotate your wrists in circular motions, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. This exercise loosens up the joints and increases blood flow to the area, improving mobility over time.

Tip 2 Palm presses Palm presses are also a great way to strengthen the wrists while improving flexibility. Start by pressing your palms together in front of your chest with fingers pointing upwards. Gradually lower them towards your waist while keeping pressure between the palms. This movement works on both stretching and strengthening the muscles around the wrist.

Tip 3 Finger stretches Finger stretches are important for overall hand and wrist flexibility. Start by extending one hand with fingers spread wide apart. Use the other hand to gently pull back each finger one at a time, holding for a few seconds before releasing. This exercise helps in loosening tight muscles around the fingers and wrists.

Tip 4 Wrist rotations with resistance Adding resistance to wrist rotations can improve strength as well as flexibility. Use a lightweight object like a small ball or rolled towel, hold it in one hand with your arm extended forward, and rotate your wrist while holding onto it firmly. This adds extra tension that helps build muscle endurance over time.