Gluten-free diets: Myth v/s facts

Gluten-free diets are all the rage, with many believing them to be a healthier option for everyone. But, the truth is, gluten-free diets are not necessarily healthier for all. Gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, is safe for most people. Knowing the difference between fact and myth can help you make informed dietary choices without falling for common misconceptions.

#1 Gluten sensitivity vs celiac disease Many confuse gluten sensitivity with celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where gluten damages the small intestine. Gluten sensitivity, on the other hand, does not cause any visible damage to the intestine. While some may feel better avoiding gluten due to sensitivity, it doesn't mean everyone needs to go gluten-free. Only those with diagnosed conditions should strictly avoid gluten.

#2 Nutritional value of whole grains Whole grains containing gluten also provide essential nutrients such as fiber, iron, and B vitamins. These nutrients are important for maintaining good health and supporting bodily functions. A gluten-free diet without careful planning can lead to nutrient deficiencies since many gluten-free products lack these vital nutrients. It's important to ensure that any dietary changes still meet nutritional needs.

#3 Cost implications of gluten-free products Gluten-free products usually cost more than their regular counterparts because of the special processing and ingredients. This price difference can add up over time if one switches to a completely gluten-free diet without considering cost-effective alternatives or home-cooked meals using naturally gluten-free foods like fruits, vegetables, and legumes.