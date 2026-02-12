How to make this classic dish from coastal Karnataka

Goli baje, a popular breakfast dish from coastal Karnataka, is famous for its spicy and tangy flavors. These fried dumplings made from fermented rice and lentil batter are a staple in many households. The dish is not just filling but also gives a taste of the region's culinary heritage. Goli baje is usually served with coconut chutney or spicy chutney, making it an irresistible morning delight.

Ingredients Ingredients and preparation To prepare goli baje, you need rice, urad dal, green chilies, ginger, and salt. The ingredients are soaked overnight and ground into a smooth batter. The batter is then fermented for a few hours to enhance its flavor. Once fermented, small balls are shaped and deep-fried until golden brown.

Variations Variations across regions While goli baje has its roots in Karnataka, other regions have their own variations with local ingredients. Some may add grated coconut or chopped onions to the batter for added texture and flavor. Each variation gives a unique twist while keeping the core essence of this beloved dish intact.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits Goli baje is a healthy breakfast option as it is rich in carbohydrates and proteins, which provide energy for the day. The fermentation process also improves digestion by making nutrients easier to absorb. Adding green chilies gives a metabolism boost, making this dish not just tasty but also good for health.

