Table manners 101: 5 simple rules to follow
Dining etiquette is a crucial part of social interactions around the world.
Knowing and following good table manners can help you enjoy your meal and create a good impression on others.
Although customs differ from one culture to the other, there are certain global etiquette tips that are widely accepted.
Here, we look at five such table manners that can help you get by.
Distraction-free dining
Keep your phone away
In today's digital age, we often spot people glued to their phones, even during meals.
But keeping your phone away while dining not only shows respect for those around you, but also allows for meaningful conversations and helps maintain focus on the meal itself.
By setting your phone aside, you show that the company of others is more important than any digital distraction.
Utensil etiquette
Use utensils properly
Proper use of utensils is the first rule of dining etiquette.
In most cultures, forks are held in the left hand while knives in the right when cutting food.
After cutting the food, switch the fork to your right hand, if needed for eating.
Avoid using the utensils as pointers/toys at the table.
Mastering utensil use not only prevents awkward moments but also reflects well on your understanding of dining norms.
Polite eating habits
Chew with your mouth closed
Chewing with your mouth closed is a basic yet essential part of good table manners.
It saves everyone from the unpleasant sights and sounds that can ruin their meal.
Plus, it reflects that you care about your fellow diners by keeping a pleasant atmosphere on the table.
Doing this will make sure you are always perceived as polite and respectful.
Timing matters
Wait before starting to eat
Waiting until everyone has been served before digging in is a crucial sign of respect in many cultures.
It shows that you understand mealtime is a communal affair and not a solo act.
If someone insists you start without them because of delays or other reasons, politely wait until they have explicitly permitted you to begin your meal.
Expressing gratitude
Say thank you after meals
Saying thanks after a meal is done, isn't just polite. It appreciates the hard work put in by hosts or restaurant staff in preparing and serving the meal.
A simple "thank you" is a great way to show appreciation, create goodwill, and leave an everlasting positive impression.
Irrespective of whether you are dining at home or outside, never underestimate the power of heartfelt gratitude.