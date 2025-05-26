Love beetroot? You'll enjoy these recipes
Beetroot, the colorful root vegetable, is famous for its earthy taste and health benefits.
While borscht is an internationally popular beetroot dish, there are several vegetarian recipes across the globe that highlight this amazing ingredient.
From salads and soups to even desserts, beetroot can be made into delicious dishes for every taste bud.
Here, we take a look at some global vegetarian beetroot recipes.
Salad fusion
Beetroot and quinoa salad delight
A staple in most health-centric kitchens is the beetroot and quinoa salad.
The dish marries cooked quinoa with roasted/boiled beetroot cubes for a protein and fiber-rich meal.
Throw in some arugula, feta cheese, and walnuts for an added texture and flavor.
A basic dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper brings everything together beautifully.
Spicy twist
Indian-style beetroot curry
In India, beetroot curry provides a spicy twist to traditional preparations.
The curry consists of cooking diced beetroot with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and a range of spices such as cumin seeds and turmeric powder.
Coconut milk or yogurt can be added for creaminess.
This vibrant curry goes well with rice or flatbreads like chapati or naan.
Dip delight
Mediterranean beet hummus spread
From the Mediterranean cuisine, we get to try beet hummus, a vibrant twist to the traditional chickpea dip.
Mixing cooked beetroots with the other ingredients—chickpeas, tahini paste, garlic cloves, lemon juice, and olive oil—you get a beautiful spread, ideal to dunk your pita bread or veggies into.
The sweetness from the beets balances the tangy flavors, making for a delicious snack option.
Sweet treats
Chocolate beet cake surprise
For the dessert lovers, chocolate beet cake makes for an unusual yet delicious combination.
Grated raw beets are added into chocolate cake batter, making it moist without changing taste too much.
The natural sweetness of beets cuts the sugar requirement, making it a little healthier than regular cakes.
This dessert shocks guests while making them consume essential nutrients without knowing in every slice.