Explore these lesser-known places in your next Greece trip 

Greece is famous for its gorgeous islands and historical sites, but some places are more hyped than others. While Santorini and Mykonos are popular, they can be overcrowded and expensive. If you want a more peaceful experience, several lesser-known destinations offer the same beauty without the crowd. Here are some alternatives to Greece's overrated spots.

#1 Explore the charm of Naxos Naxos, the largest island of Cyclades, is famous for its stunning beaches and rich history. Unlike Santorini, which is famous for its sunsets, Naxos has a more laid-back vibe with its quaint villages and ancient ruins. The Portara gate of Naxos is a historical gem without the crowd of other tourist spots. The island's fertile land also makes it a great place for local produce and traditional cuisine.

#2 Discover the beauty of Milos Milos is famous for its unique volcanic landscapes and colorful cliffs. Unlike Mykonos, which is all about nightlife, Milos offers a more relaxed environment where you can explore hidden coves and pristine beaches. The island's geological formations are a treat for nature lovers, with sights like Sarakiniko beach looking like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. You can also enjoy local art galleries and workshops here.

#3 Experience the tranquility of Alonissos Alonissos is a part of the Northern Sporades group of islands and is famous for its natural beauty. Unlike Rhodes, which is famous for its historical attractions, Alonissos offers a peaceful retreat with its crystal-clear waters and lush pine forests. The Alonissos Marine Park is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts, as it is home to rare species like monk seals. The island also offers hiking trails with breathtaking views.

#4 Visit the serene waters of Symi Symi is a small island close to Rhodes, but it is much quieter than its popular neighbor. Famous for its neoclassical architecture and colorful harbor, Symi gives you an authentic Greek island experience without the throngs of tourists. You can explore charming streets lined with boutique shops or take a boat trip around secluded bays with turquoise waters.