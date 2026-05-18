Savory green banana recipes you'll love

Green bananas, with their starchy texture and mild flavor, are a versatile ingredient in many savory dishes. Unlike their ripe counterparts, green bananas are less sweet and firmer, making them an excellent base for a variety of culinary creations. Here are five exciting ways to incorporate green bananas into your meals. Each method highlights the unique qualities of this often-overlooked fruit.

Dish 1 Green banana fritters delight Green banana fritters make for a delicious snack or side dish. Simply mash green bananas with spices like cumin and coriander, and form small patties. Shallow fry them until golden brown for a crispy exterior and soft interior. These fritters go well with yogurt or chutney, giving an interesting contrast of flavors.

Dish 2 Hearty green banana curry A hearty green banana curry is a comforting meal option. Cook sliced green bananas with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric and garam masala. The bananas absorb the flavors of the spices while retaining their shape. Serve this curry with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal that highlights the natural taste of green bananas.

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Dish 3 Crispy green banana chips Crispy green banana chips make for an addictive snack. Slice green bananas thinly using a mandoline slicer for uniform thickness. Deep fry them until crisp in hot oil, and season with salt or your favorite spices. These chips are perfect for munching on their own or as an accompaniment to other dishes.

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Dish 4 Flavorful green banana stew A flavorful stew with green bananas makes for a nutritious meal option. Cook diced green bananas with vegetables like carrots and peas in vegetable broth. Add herbs like thyme or bay leaves for added depth of flavor. This stew is both filling and healthy, making it an ideal choice for those looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet.