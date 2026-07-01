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Green peas v/s snap peas: Which is healthier?

By Simran Jeet 10:26 am Jul 01, 202610:26 am

What's the story

Green peas and snap peas are two popular varieties of peas, both of which are nutritious and versatile. While both are packed with vitamins and minerals, they differ in terms of taste, texture, and nutritional content. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we look at the nutritional profiles of green peas and snap peas, comparing their vitamin content, fiber levels, and overall health benefits.