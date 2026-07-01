Green peas v/s snap peas: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Green peas and snap peas are two popular varieties of peas, both of which are nutritious and versatile. While both are packed with vitamins and minerals, they differ in terms of taste, texture, and nutritional content. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we look at the nutritional profiles of green peas and snap peas, comparing their vitamin content, fiber levels, and overall health benefits.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Green peas are a great source of vitamin C, providing about 67% of the daily recommended intake per cup. They also provide vitamins A and K in good amounts. Snap peas also provide vitamin C but in lesser amounts than green peas. However, they are rich in vitamin K. Both types of peas make a great addition to a balanced diet by providing essential vitamins that promote health.
#2
Fiber levels in each variety
Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, and both green and snap peas provide it in good amounts. Green peas have about four grams of fiber per cup, which helps with digestion and keeps you full. Snap peas have slightly less fiber but still provide about three grams per cup. Including either type in your meals can help you meet your daily fiber requirements.
#3
Antioxidant properties explored
Antioxidants are important for protecting the body from oxidative stress. Green peas are loaded with antioxidants, such as flavonoids and carotenoids, that promote good health. Snap peas also have antioxidants, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, that promote eye health. Including these peas in your diet can provide antioxidant benefits that promote overall well-being.
Tip 1
Caloric value considerations
When it comes to caloric value, both green and snap peas are low-calorie options for those keeping an eye on their weight. Green peas have about 62 calories per cup, while snap peas have slightly fewer calories at around 41 per cup. Both make for great additions to low-calorie diets, without compromising on nutrition or taste.