5 green split pea recipes you'll love
What's the story
Green split peas are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of vegetarian dishes. Rich in protein and fiber, they make an excellent base for hearty meals. Here are five delicious vegetarian recipes that highlight the unique flavor and texture of green split peas. From soups, salads, and stews, these dishes offer a satisfying way to enjoy this humble legume.
Dish 1
Green split pea soup with herbs
This comforting soup combines green split peas with fresh herbs, such as thyme and parsley.
The peas are simmered until tender, then blended for a creamy texture.
A dash of lemon juice adds brightness, making it a perfect starter or light meal.
Serve it warm with crusty bread for a satisfying lunch or dinner option.
Dish 2
Spicy green split pea curry
For those who love bold flavors, this spicy green split pea curry is a must-try.
Cooked with coconut milk and aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and other ingredients, this dish is rich and flavorful.
Pair it with steamed rice or quinoa to balance the spices and create a hearty meal that is both filling and nutritious.
Dish 3
Green split pea salad with vegetables
This refreshing salad features cooked green split peas tossed with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
A simple vinaigrette of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper brings all the flavors together.
It is an ideal side dish for picnics or potlucks but can also be enjoyed as a light lunch on its own.
Dish 4
Creamy green split pea risotto
Creamy risotto made from green split peas makes an elegant, yet comforting dish.
Slowly cooked with vegetable broth until creamy, this risotto is flavored with garlic and Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan version).
Top it off with fresh herbs like basil or mint for added freshness.
Dish 5
Baked green split pea patties
These baked patties are made by mixing mashed green split peas with breadcrumbs, onions, and spices before shaping them into patties.
Bake until golden brown on both sides, and serve them as appetizers or main courses with your favorite dipping sauces.
They make an excellent addition to any meal plan focused on plant-based eating.