Visiting Gujarat? Savor these authentic dishes

Gujarat , a western Indian state, is famous for its rich culinary heritage, particularly its vegetarian cuisine. The breakfast options here are an array of delicious and flavorsome delights, making for a perfect start to the day. From savory snacks to sweet treats, these dishes showcase the vibrant culture and traditions of the region. Trying these authentic breakfasts can give you a peek into Gujarati lifestyle and food habits.

Dish 1 The delight of dhokla Dhokla is a steamed cake prepared with fermented rice and chickpea batter. Light yet filling, it makes for the perfect breakfast option. Usually served with green chutney or tamarind sauce, dhokla provides the perfect combination of tangy and spicy flavors. Not just popular in Gujarat, this dish has earned a place across India for its taste and health benefits.

Dish 2 Khaman: A spongy treat Often confused with dhokla, khaman is different in terms of texture and preparation. Made mainly from gram flour, khaman is lighter and spongier than dhokla. It is usually topped with mustard seeds, coriander leaves, and grated coconut for an enhanced taste. This dish goes well with tea or coffee for a refreshing morning meal.

Dish 3 The crunchy fafda-jalebi combo Who doesn't love a classic? The legendary fafda-jalebi is an unbeatable Gujarati breakfast combo that combines the savory taste of crispy fafda with the sweetness of soft, melt-in-the-mouth jalebi. Fried gram flour sticks, flavored with carom seeds, paired with fried spirals soaked in sugar syrup make for an irresistible combination of textures and flavors that most Gujaratis love digging into over the weekend or during festivals.