How to make simple hairstyles look chic with hair clips
What's the story
Hair clips are a must-have accessory for anyone looking to add some flair to their hairstyle without spending a fortune. These tiny tools can do wonders, be it a casual day out or a formal event. With so many styles and designs available, hair clips can be used to create a number of looks. Here are five affordable ways to use hair clips for instant style upgrades.
Tip 1
Sleek ponytail with a twist
A simple ponytail can be transformed into an elegant hairstyle with the addition of a few strategically placed hair clips.
Use metallic or decorative clips at the base of the ponytail or along its length to add interest and texture.
This look is perfect for both professional settings and casual outings, giving you a polished appearance without much effort.
Tip 2
Half-up, half-down elegance
The half-up, half-down hairstyle is an evergreen favorite that can be easily enhanced with some stylish hair clips.
Just gather the top section of your hair, and secure it with a couple of decorative clips at the back.
This way, you can keep your hair out of your face while adding an element of sophistication to your look.
Tip 3
Braided Beauty Enhancements
Braids are the best way to show off creativity and skill, but you can also make them prettier by adding hair clips.
Just place small clips along the braid, or at its ends, to make it look even prettier.
This trick works well with different types of braids, be it French, Dutch, or simple three-strand ones.
Tip 4
Chic side sweep styles
For those who love wearing their hair swept to one side, adding some statement clips can make this style even more chic.
Just place one or two bold clips on one side of your head, where the hair is swept over, and you instantly add drama and flair to an otherwise simple look.
Tip 5
Messy bun magic
A messy bun is an effortless style that can be elevated with just a few well-placed hair clips.
Add them around the bun or use them to secure loose strands. This creates a neat yet relaxed look that works for any occasion, from running errands to attending social events.