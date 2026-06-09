Flat hair? Try this simple side part trick
What's the story
A side part can be a game changer for flat hair, giving you volume and style in no time. It is an easy trick that can be done at home, without any expensive products or salon visits. By simply changing the direction of your hair, you can create the illusion of more body and lift. Here's how you can master the side part for fuller-looking hair.
Tip 1
Choosing the right side
Choosing the right side for your part is important. If you have a natural part, try going against it for a change. This will add volume by lifting the roots. If you are not sure, try both sides and see which one gives you more lift. Remember, the right side can make a world of difference in how your hair looks.
Tip 2
Using volumizing products
Volumizing products like mousses or sprays can amp up the effect of a side part. Apply these products on damp hair before styling to get the best results. They help hold your hair in place while adding extra body at the roots. Just make sure not to use too much product, as it can weigh your hair down.
Tip 3
Blow-drying techniques
Blow-drying is key to getting that perfect side part with volume. Use a round brush to lift at the roots while blow-drying from underneath. This adds lift and keeps your hair from falling flat as it dries. Focus on the roots, as that is where most of the volume comes from.
Tip 4
Styling tools for added lift
Styling tools like curling irons or flat irons can also help achieve a voluminous look with a side part. Use these tools sparingly, focusing on sections near the roots for maximum impact. A quick curl or wave can add texture and bounce, enhancing the overall appearance of your hairstyle.