Hair scarves: 5 must-have styles for every occasion 

Hair scarves are one of those versatile accessories that can transform any outfit. Coming in various designs, patterns, and materials, hair scarves can be worn for different occasions and styles. Be it adding a pop of color or keeping your hair in place, hair scarves have a stylish solution for you. Here are some chic designs and ways to style them.

Bandana Classic bandana style The classic bandana style is also timeless and super easy to achieve. Simply fold the scarf into a triangle and tie it around your head with the knot at the back or side. This style goes perfectly with casual outfits and can be paired with jeans and a T-shirt for a chic yet effortless look. Opt for vibrant colors or patterns to make a statement.

Headband Twisted headband look For a more polished look, give the twisted headband look a go. Fold the scarf lengthwise until it is about two inches wide, then, wrap it around your head like a headband. Twist it at the top for added texture before tying it at the nape of your neck. This style is the perfect way to keep hair off your face while adding elegance.

Ponytail wrap Ponytail wrap technique Elevate a simple ponytail by wrapping it with a scarf. Fold the scarf into a narrow strip and tie it around the base of your ponytail. Let the ends hang loose or tie them into a bow. This technique adds flair to everyday hairstyles. It works well with both high and low ponytails.

Turban style Turban-inspired design The turban-inspired design provides full coverage without compromising on style. Simply place the center of the scarf on your forehead, bring both ends towards the back of your head, cross them over one another, and then bring them back to tie at the front or side. This one's perfect for bad hair days or when you want the whole nine yards covered.