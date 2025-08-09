Intermittent fasting: Myth v/s facts
What's the story
Intermittent fasting has become a popular dietary approach with claims that it can prolong your lifespan. We explore whether there is any truth to these claims by looking at some scientific insights and studies related to intermittent fasting. By sticking to facts, we hope to give you a better idea of the impact of intermittent fasting on longevity without arriving at any conclusions.
Scientific insight
The science behind intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting involves alternating periods of eating and not eating. The practice is believed to influence metabolic processes, potentially resulting in improved health indicators. Some studies highlight intermittent fasting may improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and promote cellular repair processes. Such benefits are typically linked to longer lifespans across various organisms, implying potential positive effects on health.
Animal research
Animal studies and longevity
Animal studies also yielded promising results in terms of intermittent fasting's effect on lifespan. In some experiments, animals kept on intermittent fasting lived longer than those on unrestricted diets. However, directly translating these findings to humans is complicated, given the differences in physiology and lifestyle factors.
Human trials
Human studies: Mixed results
Human studies on intermittent fasting yield mixed results when it comes to extending lifespan. Although some studies emphasize the positive effects on health markers such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels, direct evidence connecting intermittent fasting with longer human lifespan still lacks. More extensive, long-term studies are required for definitive conclusions.
Broader benefits
Potential health benefits beyond lifespan
Apart from its effect on lifespan, intermittent fasting has several other health benefits. It has been linked to helping with weight control, improving mental clarity, and increasing energy levels in some people. While these benefits are a great addition to one's overall health, they do not necessarily translate to an increase in how long you live.