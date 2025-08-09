Intermittent fasting: Myth v/s facts

Intermittent fasting has become a popular dietary approach with claims that it can prolong your lifespan. We explore whether there is any truth to these claims by looking at some scientific insights and studies related to intermittent fasting. By sticking to facts, we hope to give you a better idea of the impact of intermittent fasting on longevity without arriving at any conclusions.

Scientific insight The science behind intermittent fasting Intermittent fasting involves alternating periods of eating and not eating. The practice is believed to influence metabolic processes, potentially resulting in improved health indicators. Some studies highlight intermittent fasting may improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and promote cellular repair processes. Such benefits are typically linked to longer lifespans across various organisms, implying potential positive effects on health.

Animal research Animal studies and longevity Animal studies also yielded promising results in terms of intermittent fasting's effect on lifespan. In some experiments, animals kept on intermittent fasting lived longer than those on unrestricted diets. However, directly translating these findings to humans is complicated, given the differences in physiology and lifestyle factors.

Human trials Human studies: Mixed results Human studies on intermittent fasting yield mixed results when it comes to extending lifespan. Although some studies emphasize the positive effects on health markers such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels, direct evidence connecting intermittent fasting with longer human lifespan still lacks. More extensive, long-term studies are required for definitive conclusions.