LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Intermittent fasting: Myth v/s facts
Summarize
Intermittent fasting: Myth v/s facts
Follow this guide

Intermittent fasting: Myth v/s facts

By Simran Jeet
Aug 09, 2025
02:13 pm
What's the story

Intermittent fasting has become a popular dietary approach with claims that it can prolong your lifespan. We explore whether there is any truth to these claims by looking at some scientific insights and studies related to intermittent fasting. By sticking to facts, we hope to give you a better idea of the impact of intermittent fasting on longevity without arriving at any conclusions.

Scientific insight

The science behind intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting involves alternating periods of eating and not eating. The practice is believed to influence metabolic processes, potentially resulting in improved health indicators. Some studies highlight intermittent fasting may improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and promote cellular repair processes. Such benefits are typically linked to longer lifespans across various organisms, implying potential positive effects on health.

Animal research

Animal studies and longevity

Animal studies also yielded promising results in terms of intermittent fasting's effect on lifespan. In some experiments, animals kept on intermittent fasting lived longer than those on unrestricted diets. However, directly translating these findings to humans is complicated, given the differences in physiology and lifestyle factors.

Human trials

Human studies: Mixed results

Human studies on intermittent fasting yield mixed results when it comes to extending lifespan. Although some studies emphasize the positive effects on health markers such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels, direct evidence connecting intermittent fasting with longer human lifespan still lacks. More extensive, long-term studies are required for definitive conclusions.

Broader benefits

Potential health benefits beyond lifespan

Apart from its effect on lifespan, intermittent fasting has several other health benefits. It has been linked to helping with weight control, improving mental clarity, and increasing energy levels in some people. While these benefits are a great addition to one's overall health, they do not necessarily translate to an increase in how long you live.