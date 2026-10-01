How to style elegant hairstyles with hair sticks
What's the story
Hair sticks have been used for centuries to create elegant hairstyles, and they are still a favorite among those looking for a quick yet stylish solution. These simple tools can transform your hair in minutes, giving you a sophisticated look without the fuss. Be it an updo or a simple twist, hair sticks are versatile and easy to use. Here are five timeless hairstyles that can be achieved with hair sticks.
#1
Classic bun with hair sticks
The classic bun is a go-to hairstyle for any occasion.
All you need to do is gather your hair into a high or low ponytail and twist it around itself until it forms a bun.
Secure the bun by inserting two hair sticks through it.
This creates an elegant look that is perfect for formal events or everyday wear.
#2
Twisted chignon style
The twisted chignon is another sophisticated option that can be created using hair sticks.
Start by dividing your hair into two sections and twist each section loosely.
Cross the twisted sections at the nape of your neck, and pin them in place with the hair sticks.
This style adds a touch of refinement and works well for office settings or special occasions.
#3
Simple twisted updo
For those who prefer simplicity without compromising on style, the simple twisted updo is ideal.
Part your hair down the middle, and twist each side towards the back of your head.
Secure each twist with a single hair stick by inserting it horizontally through both twists at their intersection point.
#4
Elegant side twist hairstyle
The elegant side twist hairstyle gives you an effortlessly chic look by just twisting one side of your hair back toward the ear and securing it with one or two decorative hair sticks.
This style is perfect when you want something quick, yet stylish, for casual outings or dinner parties.
#5
Double twist bun hairstyle
For those who like to experiment, the double twist bun hairstyle is a great option.
Divide your hair into two sections and twist them separately.
Wrap each twist around itself to form two buns on either side of your head.
Secure them with individual sticks for a balanced and stylish look.
This hairstyle is ideal for those who want to stand out with a bold, yet elegant, appearance.