Add more volume to your hair with these 5 tips
What's the story
African hair comes with its own beauty and challenges, and finding the right volume can be tricky. However, with the right techniques and tools, you can easily achieve fuller, more vibrant locks. Here are five practical hacks that can help you add volume to your hair without damaging it or spending a fortune on products.
Tip 1
Use of natural oils
Natural oils such as coconut and olive oils can do wonders for African hair.
These oils nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair strands, making them less prone to breakage.
Massaging these oils into your scalp regularly can promote hair growth and add volume over time.
Use them as a pre-shampoo treatment, or leave them overnight for best results.
Tip 2
Incorporate protective styles
Protective styles are a great way to keep your hair healthy and voluminous.
Braids, twists, and buns protect the ends of your hair from damage, while allowing the roots to breathe.
These styles also help in reducing tangles and split ends, which can make your hair look thinner.
Changing up protective styles regularly keeps your hair healthy and voluminous.
Tip 3
Choose volumizing shampoos wisely
Selecting the right shampoo is key to achieving volume in African hair.
Go for sulfate-free shampoos that cleanse without stripping natural oils from your scalp.
Volumizing shampoos are specifically designed to lift roots and add body to limp hair types.
Pairing them with conditioners meant for moisture retention ensures balanced hydration, without weighing down your locks.
Tip 4
Diffuse dry with care
Using a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer can help you achieve maximum volume for African hair types.
The diffuser spreads heat evenly across wet curls or waves, enhancing their natural shape without causing frizz or damage.
Drying on low heat settings helps maintain moisture levels while giving lift at the roots.
Tip 5
Regular trims are essential
Regular trims are essential for maintaining healthy-looking, voluminous African hair.
Getting rid of split ends prevents further breakage along the shaft of each strand, making the overall appearance fuller over time.
Aim for trims every six to eight weeks, depending on how fast your hair grows. This ensures you have consistent maintenance throughout the year.