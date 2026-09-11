The tastiest ways to enjoy Gujarati handvo
What's the story
Handvo, a traditional Gujarati dish, is a savory cake made from fermented rice and lentils with vegetables. It is a popular breakfast option in many parts of India. Street vendors often serve it with different accompaniments to make it more delicious. Here are five street breakfast variations of handvo that you can try for a delightful morning meal.
Chutney delight
Handvo with green chutney
Street vendors often serve handvo with a side of green chutney, made from coriander, mint, and spices.
The chutney's fresh taste goes perfectly with the savory handvo, giving you a burst of flavors in every bite.
The spicy and tangy notes of the chutney cut through the richness of the handvo, making it an ideal combination for those who love bold flavors.
Yogurt Twist
Handvo topped with yogurt
Another popular street variation is handvo topped with yogurt.
The creamy texture of yogurt balances the dense texture of handvo, making it more palatable.
Some vendors even sprinkle a dash of chaat masala on top for an added zing.
This combination is especially loved by those who enjoy milder flavors but still want to experience traditional Gujarati cuisine.
Sweet contrast
Handvo served with sweet chutney
In some places, you can find handvo served with sweet chutney made from jaggery and tamarind.
This sweet and tangy chutney gives a nice contrast to the savory notes of the handvo.
The combination is especially popular among those who enjoy contrasting flavors in their meals.
It adds an interesting twist to the traditional dish without overpowering its original taste.
Pickle Punch
Handvo accompanied by pickles
Street vendors also serve handvo with various types of pickles for an extra punch of flavor.
These pickles are usually made from mango or lemon and add an extra layer of tanginess to every bite you take.
The sharpness of these pickles complements the earthy notes present in the base ingredients used to make this beloved breakfast option.
Herb infusion
Handvo garnished with coriander leaves
Some vendors add freshly chopped coriander leaves for extra freshness and color.
They serve the dish hot, straight from the griddle. It may be placed on plates or banana leaves before serving.
The warm, crisp texture and fragrant herbs make each portion especially appealing.