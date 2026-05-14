Taste of Tamil Nadu: Must-try millet recipes

Millets have been a staple in Tamil Nadu 's cuisine for centuries, providing a nutritious start to the day. These small-seeded grains are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them an ideal choice for a healthy breakfast. With their low glycemic index, millets are also great for maintaining blood sugar levels. Here are some traditional millet-based breakfasts from Tamil Nadu that you can add to your morning routine.

Dish 1 Kodo millet upma: A savory delight Kodo millet upma is a savory dish made with kodo millet cooked with vegetables and spices. It is a nutritious twist on the regular upma. Kodo millet is high in protein and fiber, which keeps you full longer. The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served hot with coconut chutney or pickles.

Dish 2 Barnyard millet pongal: Comfort food Barnyard millet pongal is a comforting dish prepared by cooking barnyard millet with lentils and spices like cumin and black pepper. This creamy preparation is usually topped with ghee and cashews for added flavor. Barnyard millet is known for its high iron content, which is great for boosting hemoglobin levels.

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Dish 3 Little millet idli: Steamed goodness Little millet idli is a steamed breakfast cake made from fermented batter of little millet and urad dal (black gram). These soft cakes are light on the stomach, but filling at the same time. Little millet is rich in B vitamins that help in energy production throughout the day.

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