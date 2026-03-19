For your snack time, bookmark these fox nuts recipes

Makhana, or fox nuts, is a versatile snack that can be used in a number of healthy recipes. Rich in protein and low in calories, makhana is a great option for those looking to snack healthily. Here are five creative ways to use makhana in your daily diet. From savory to sweet, these recipes will help you enjoy this nutritious snack in different forms.

Dish 1 Spicy roasted makhana Spicy roasted makhana is an easy-to-make snack that packs a punch. Just roast the makhana in a pan until they turn crispy. Add spices such as turmeric, red chili powder, and salt for flavor. This snack is perfect for those who like their snacks on the spicier side and want something crunchy to munch on.

Dish 2 Makhana chaat Makhana chaat is a delightful twist on traditional chaat. Mix roasted makhana with chopped onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Add a dash of lemon juice and chaat masala for an extra zing. This refreshing dish is perfect for those who love tangy flavors combined with the crunch of makhana.

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Dish 3 Sweet makhana clusters For those with a sweet tooth, sweet makhana clusters are the perfect treat. Melt jaggery and mix it with roasted makhana until coated evenly. Once cooled, break them into clusters. These clusters are a healthier alternative to regular sweets, and are perfect for satisfying sugar cravings without the guilt.

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Dish 4 Makhana kheer Makhana kheer is a creamy dessert that uses makhana as its main ingredient. Cook makhana in milk until soft, then add sugar and cardamom powder for flavoring. Garnish with nuts like almonds or cashews for added texture. This comforting dessert can be enjoyed warm or chilled.