You'll love these roasted wheat snacks!

Roasted wheat snacks are a staple in many Indian households, thanks to their health benefits and delicious taste. These snacks are made from whole wheat, which is high in fiber and nutrients. They make for a healthy alternative to regular snacks, without compromising on taste. Here are some of the most popular roasted wheat snacks found across India.

#1 Whole wheat khakra: A crunchy delight Whole wheat khakra is a thin, crispy Indian flatbread that is roasted to perfection. It is a popular snack in Gujarat and is commonly enjoyed with pickles or yogurt. High in fiber, khakra makes for a healthy snack option for those looking to lose weight or maintain their health. It comes in different flavors like methi (fenugreek) and masala, making it a versatile snack.

#2 Roasted wheat sev: A spicy crunch Roasted wheat sev is a spicy snack made from gram flour and wheat flour. This crunchy snack is commonly used as a topping for various dishes or eaten on its own with tea. It is seasoned with spices like turmeric and chili powder, giving it a zesty kick. This snack is high in protein and can be a great addition to your diet.

#3 Wheat murmura: Light and airy snack Wheat murmura, or puffed wheat, is a light and airy snack that is perfect for munching on any time of the day. It is commonly used as a base for bhel or chaat dishes but can also be eaten plain with some spices. High in fiber, it aids digestion while keeping you full without adding too many calories.

