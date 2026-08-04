Art lovers, Florence is one destination you can't miss
What's the story
Florence, the cradle of Renaissance art and culture, is famous for its iconic landmarks. However, beyond the crowded tourist spots, lie hidden artisan gems waiting to be discovered. These lesser-known places give a peek into the city's rich craft heritage and offer unique experiences to those willing to explore. From traditional workshops to secretive studios, these hidden gems showcase Florence's enduring artistic spirit.
#1
Discovering traditional workshops
Florence is home to several traditional workshops where artisans continue age-old crafts.
From leather goods to handmade paper, these workshops give visitors a chance to see artisans at work and learn about their techniques.
Many of these places also offer hands-on experiences for those interested in trying their hand at crafting something unique.
#2
Exploring secretive studios
Tucked away in narrow streets and alleys are secretive studios of local artists.
These studios often double as galleries, where you can see contemporary art or traditional paintings inspired by Florence's rich history.
Meeting artists in these intimate settings gives you a unique insight into their creative processes and inspirations.
#3
Visiting artisan markets
Artisan markets in Florence are a treasure trove of handmade goods from local craftsmen.
From jewelry, textiles, and ceramics, these markets display the diversity of Florentine artistry.
Visiting these markets not only supports local artisans but also gives you a chance to take home an authentic piece of Florence's cultural heritage.
#4
Engaging with local artisans
Engaging with local artisans is the best way to understand Florence's craft traditions.
Many artisans are happy to share stories about their work and the history behind it.
Interacting with them gives you a deeper appreciation for the skills and dedication that go into making every piece.