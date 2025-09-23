Hidden gems: 5 sustainable villages in India

India's rural landscapes are dotted with villages that have embraced sustainable living, showcasing a harmonious balance between tradition and environmental consciousness. These villages offer a glimpse into how communities can thrive while preserving natural resources. From innovative farming practices to eco-friendly initiatives, these settlements highlight the potential of rural sustainability. Here are five such villages that stand out for their commitment to sustainable living.

#1 Mawlynnong: The cleanest village in Asia Known as Asia's cleanest village, Mawlynnong in Meghalaya has set an example with its waste management practices. The village has adopted bamboo dustbins and encourages segregation of waste at source. The locals also practice rainwater harvesting and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. This commitment to hygiene and environmental conservation has made Mawlynnong a model for other communities across the globe.

#2 Punsari: A tech-savvy village Gujarat's Punsari village has seamlessly integrated technology with traditional practices for sustainable development. The village boasts solar street lights, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an efficient waste management system. Punsari also has its own water purification plant ensuring clean drinking water for all residents. The use of technology not only improves the quality of life but also promotes environmental sustainability.

#3 Ralegan Siddhi: A model for water conservation Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra is famous for its water conservation efforts. Under the leadership of Anna Hazare, this village has transformed its arid landscape into a green oasis through rainwater harvesting and afforestation. The community practices check dams and recharge pits to restore groundwater levels, making it a model for water management in rural India.

#4 Kuthambakkam: A self-sufficient community Kuthambakkam in Tamil Nadu is a perfect example of self-sufficiency through sustainable agriculture and renewable energy sources like biogas plants. The village focuses on organic farming practices without chemical fertilizers or pesticides, promoting biodiversity and soil health. Kuthambakkam's initiatives have led to increased crop yields while reducing dependence on external resources.