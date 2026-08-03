You must visit these villages in the Netherlands
What's the story
The Netherlands is famous for its vibrant cities and tulip fields, but its lesser-known villages are equally charming. These hidden gems offer a glimpse into the traditional Dutch way of life, away from the tourist crowds. From picturesque canals to historic windmills, these villages have their own unique appeal. Exploring these quaint locales can give you a refreshing perspective on Dutch culture and history.
#1
Giethoorn: The Venice of the North
Giethoorn is famous for its canals and absence of roads. Dubbed the Venice of the North, this village has boats as the main mode of transport.
You can explore its waterways on foot or by boat, and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.
The thatched-roof houses and lush greenery make Giethoorn a postcard-perfect place.
#2
Zaanse Schans: A windmill wonderland
Zaanse Schans is a living museum that showcases traditional Dutch life, with its iconic windmills and artisanal workshops.
Located near Amsterdam, this village has wooden shoe factories and cheese-making demonstrations.
Visitors can tour the working windmills and learn about their historical significance in Dutch industrialization.
#3
Edam: A cheese lover's paradise
Edam is famous for its cheese market, which takes place every Wednesday from June to August.
The village has a quaint charm, with its cobbled streets and historic buildings.
You can visit local cheese shops to sample Edam cheese, or take guided tours that explain the cheese-making process.
#4
Marken: A peek into traditional Dutch life
Marken is an island village that was once separated from the mainland by water until it was connected by a causeway in 1957.
The village is famous for its wooden houses built on stilts, which protect them from flooding.
Marken also has traditional costumes worn by locals during festivals, giving visitors a peek into traditional Dutch life.