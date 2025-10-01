Hidden gems: Lesser-known hill stations in India

India is home to a number of hill stations, but not all of them are as crowded as the popular ones. Some of these lesser-known destinations can give you a quiet retreat, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. These hidden gems offer stunning views, pleasant weather, and a chance to connect with nature. Here are some of them.

#1 Tawang: A serene escape Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is famous for its stunning landscapes and beautiful views. Situated at an altitude of over 3,000 meters, it offers breathtaking views of mountains and lush valleys. The area is also rich in culture with its ancient sites, which are a must-visit for those seeking spirituality. The pleasant climate makes it an ideal destination for those looking for peace and quiet.

#2 Kausani: The Switzerland of India Kausani in Uttarakhand is often referred to as the Switzerland of India because of its picturesque views of the Himalayas. This quaint hill station is located at an altitude of over 1,800 meters and offers panoramic views of peaks like Nanda Devi and Panchachuli. The place is also famous for its tea gardens and offers a peaceful retreat for nature lovers.

#3 Munnar: A tea lover's paradise Munnar in Kerala is famous for its sprawling tea plantations and cool climate. Located at an altitude of over 1,600 meters, Munnar offers stunning views of rolling hills covered with green tea bushes. The place is also home to several species of flora and fauna, making it a perfect destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Visitors can also explore nearby attractions such as waterfalls and national parks.

#4 Chikmagalur: Coffee country retreat Chikmagalur in Karnataka is famous for its coffee plantations and scenic beauty. Situated at an altitude of over 1,000 meters, this hill station offers a pleasant climate all year round. Chikmagalur is not just about coffee; it is also home to several trekking trails that lead you through dense forests and offer stunning views from the top.