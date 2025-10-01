When in Europe, explore these car-free villages

Europe is dotted with several car-free villages, which are perfect for those looking for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. These villages let you explore their beautiful landscapes, rich history, and culture on foot or bicycle. You can enjoy clean air and a quiet environment in these places, which is a welcome change from the noise of urban life.

#1 Hallstatt: A lakeside gem Hallstatt, Austria, is famous for its stunning lakeside setting and well-preserved medieval architecture. The village can only be accessed by foot or boat, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere. Visitors can explore narrow streets lined with charming houses and visit local attractions like the salt mine and skywalk for panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

#2 Giethoorn: The Venice of the North Giethoorn in the Netherlands is often referred to as the Venice of the North, thanks to its picturesque canals. There are no roads in this village, so the only way to get around is by walking or renting an electric boat. The peaceful setting is perfect for leisurely exploration of its quaint bridges and traditional thatched-roof houses.

#3 Civita di Bagnoregio: The dying town Perched atop a hill in Italy's Lazio region, Civita di Bagnoregio is known as "The Dying Town" due to its eroding cliffs. The village can only be accessed through a footbridge from the nearby town of Bagnoregio. Its ancient stone buildings and breathtaking views make it a must-visit for history buffs.

#4 Mont Saint-Michel: An island commune Mont Saint-Michel in France is an island commune famous for its stunning medieval architecture and tidal island setting. While Mont Saint-Michel is accessible by road during low tide, it becomes isolated during high tide, giving it an island-like feel. Visitors can explore narrow streets leading up to the abbey while enjoying views of surrounding bay areas.