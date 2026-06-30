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Offbeat geothermal spots to visit in New Zealand

By Simran Jeet 05:00 pm Jun 30, 202605:00 pm

What's the story

New Zealand is famous for its geothermal wonders, but some of them remain hidden from the usual tourist trails. These offbeat geothermal spots provide a unique experience for those willing to venture beyond the beaten path. From natural hot springs to bubbling mud pools, these hidden gems showcase the country's geological diversity and offer a serene escape into nature. Here is a look at some of New Zealand's lesser-known geothermal treasures.