Offbeat geothermal spots to visit in New Zealand
What's the story
New Zealand is famous for its geothermal wonders, but some of them remain hidden from the usual tourist trails. These offbeat geothermal spots provide a unique experience for those willing to venture beyond the beaten path. From natural hot springs to bubbling mud pools, these hidden gems showcase the country's geological diversity and offer a serene escape into nature. Here is a look at some of New Zealand's lesser-known geothermal treasures.
#1
Waimangu Volcanic Valley
Waimangu Volcanic Valley is one of the youngest geothermal systems in the world. Formed after the 1886 eruption of Mount Tarawera, this valley features stunning landscapes with colorful hot springs and steaming vents. Visitors can take guided walks through this living laboratory, witnessing firsthand the dynamic processes of geothermal activity. The valley also offers panoramic views and opportunities for birdwatching.
#2
Orakei Korako Cave and Thermal Park
Located on the banks of Lake Ohakuri, Orakei Korako is famous for its silica formations and colorful terraces. The park features a range of geothermal features, including geysers, mud pools, and hot springs. Visitors can explore the park via walking trails, or take a boat ride across the lake to reach different areas. The park's unique cave system adds another layer of intrigue to its natural beauty.
#3
Te Aroha Mineral Spas
Te Aroha is famous for its mineral-rich waters, which are said to have therapeutic properties. The Te Aroha Mineral Spas offer a relaxing experience in historic bathhouses, with outdoor pools overlooking the mountains. Visitors can soak in warm waters enriched with minerals such as magnesium and calcium, providing relief from stress and muscle tension.
#4
Kuirau Park in Rotorua
Kuirau Park is an accessible urban park in Rotorua that showcases New Zealand's geothermal activity without any entry fee. The park is dotted with bubbling mud pools, steaming vents, and colorful hot springs, all within walking distance from the city center. It's an ideal spot for those looking for a quick dose of nature's wonders without traveling far from urban amenities.