For hiking enthusiasts: Most stunning peaks to explore
What's the story
Africa has some of the most stunning and unexplored peaks for trekkers. From the majestic Mount Kilimanjaro to the less-famous Rwenzori Mountains, the ranges guarantee an exhilarating journey. Trekking through Africa gives you a chance to explore exotic ecosystems, meet rare wildlife, and experience local cultures. Be it an experienced trekker or a newbie looking for a challenge, Africa's peaks have something for everyone, wishing to have an unforgettable journey.
Kilimanjaro
Discover Mount Kilimanjaro
Mount Kilimanjaro is among Africa's most famous peaks. At 5,895 meters, it is also the continent's tallest mountain. The trek to its summit takes trekkers through five different climate zones, from tropical rainforest to arctic conditions at the top. The climb usually takes five to nine days, depending on the chosen route. Despite its height, Kilimanjaro can be climbed without technical climbing skills, making it popular among adventurers across the globe.
Rwenzori
Explore Rwenzori Mountains
The other name for the Rwenzori Mountains is "Mountains of the Moon." Situated between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, they are known for breathtaking alpine scenery with glaciers and snow-capped peaks. The highest point is at Margherita Peak, which rises to 5,109 meters. Treks here can get tough with steep trails and erratic weather but treat trekkers with views of unique flora and fauna found nowhere else.
Simien
Trek Simien Mountains National Park
Simien Mountains National Park in Ethiopia is famous for its dramatic landscapes, including jagged peaks and deep valleys. Its highest peak is Ras Dashen, which rises to 4,550 meters above sea level. The park also hosts several endemic species, including Gelada baboons and Walia ibexes, making hikes through this UNESCO World Heritage Site all the more exciting.
Elgon
Conquer Mount Elgon's caldera
Mount Elgon, which straddles the Uganda-Kenya border, serves as another exciting hiking destination in Africa with less crowded trails than other popular peaks like Kilimanjaro or the Rwenzoris. Its highlight includes exploring one of the largest calderas in the world, which measures about 40 kilometers in diameter. At an altitude of around 4,321 meters, Wagagai Peak marks the summit, offering panoramic views of the landscape.