Does hiking strengthen your core more than inline skating?

Hiking and inline skating are two popular outdoor activities that not only provide cardiovascular benefits but also engage the core muscles. While both activities have their unique advantages, many wonder which one is better for core strength. Here's a look at the core engagement of hiking and inline skating, their benefits, and how they can help you strengthen your core muscles.

#1 Core engagement in hiking Hiking involves walking on uneven terrain, which requires constant adjustments from the core muscles to maintain balance and stability. The varied inclines and declines of a hiking trail engage the abdominal muscles as you navigate through different elevations. This constant engagement helps strengthen the core over time. Further, carrying a backpack while hiking adds extra weight, further challenging the core muscles.

#2 Inline skating's impact on core strength Inline skating is a dynamic activity that requires a lot of balance and coordination, both of which are provided by the core muscles. As skaters glide forward, they need to keep their bodies stable by using their abs and obliques. The side-to-side movements while turning or stopping also engage these muscles more intensely than regular walking or running.

#3 Comparing calorie burn rates When it comes to calorie burn, both hiking and inline skating are effective ways to shed calories. Inline skating usually burns more calories in a shorter duration because of its high-intensity nature. However, the number of calories burned during hiking can depend on the terrain's difficulty level and the weight of any gear carried along. Both activities can help you maintain a healthy weight when done regularly.

