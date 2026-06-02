Where to go for hiking in Cape Town

Table Mountain in Cape Town is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. Famous for its flat-topped peak and stunning views, it offers a range of hiking trails for all levels of adventurers. From easy walks to challenging climbs, Table Mountain has something for everyone. Here are five diverse hiking routes that showcase the mountain's natural beauty and diverse terrain.

#1 Platteklip Gorge: A direct ascent Platteklip Gorge is one of the most popular routes to hike up Table Mountain. The direct ascent takes you through a rocky gorge, with plenty of steps to climb. The trail is about two kilometers long and takes about two to three hours to complete, depending on your fitness level. The route offers stunning views as you ascend, making it a favorite among tourists and locals alike.

#2 Skeleton Gorge: A lush escape Starting from Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Skeleton Gorge offers a different experience with its lush vegetation and shaded paths. This route is steeper than others, with around 1,000 steps carved into the mountain. Hikers can expect to see ferns, trees, and other indigenous plants along the way. The trail takes about three to four hours to reach the summit.

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#3 India Venster: A thrilling adventure For those looking for an adrenaline rush, India Venster is the perfect choice. This route involves some scrambling over rocks and includes sections with chains for support. The trail provides breathtaking views of Cape Town below, and is best suited for experienced hikers comfortable with heights. It takes around three to five hours to complete.

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#4 Pipe Track: A scenic stroll If you are looking for a leisurely hike with stunning views without a strenuous climb, Pipe Track is perfect. This relatively flat trail runs along the contour path of Table Mountain, offering panoramic views of the city and ocean beyond. It is an ideal choice for families or those looking for a more relaxed outdoor experience.