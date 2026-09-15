Nyungwe Forest in Rwanda: A must-visit destination
What's the story
Rwanda's Nyungwe Forest is a hiker's paradise, with its lush greenery and diverse wildlife. This ancient rainforest is one of Africa's oldest and most biodiverse ecosystems, making it a perfect place for nature lovers. With its dense canopy, the forest is home to hundreds of bird species, primates, and other wildlife. Hiking through Nyungwe offers a unique opportunity to explore this pristine environment while enjoying breathtaking views and the tranquility of nature.
Canopy walk
Exploring the canopy walk
The canopy walk in Nyungwe Forest is an exhilarating experience that gives you a bird's-eye view of the forest.
Suspended over 50 meters above the ground, the walkway offers stunning views of the treetops and beyond.
It is one of Africa's longest canopy walks, and it gives you a chance to see various bird species and monkeys from a unique vantage point.
The experience is both thrilling and educational, as visitors learn about the forest's ecology.
Birdwatching
Birdwatching opportunities
Nyungwe Forest is a birdwatcher's paradise, with over 300 recorded bird species, including some endemic ones.
The diverse habitats within the forest attract a wide variety of birds, making it an ideal spot for enthusiasts to observe them in their natural environment.
Guided birdwatching tours are available for those who want expert insights into identifying different species and understanding their behaviors.
Primate tracking
Primate tracking adventures
Primate tracking in Nyungwe gives you a chance to see some of Africa's rarest primates in the wild.
The forest is home to several primate species, including chimpanzees, and several types of monkeys.
Guided tours give you an opportunity to track these animals as they move through their natural habitat, giving you a glimpse into their daily lives and social structures.
Hiking tips
Tips for hiking in Nyungwe Forest
Before you head out for a hike in Nyungwe Forest, make sure you are well-prepared.
Wear comfortable shoes and clothes appropriate for varying weather conditions, since temperatures can change quickly in the rainforest.
Carry enough water and snacks to keep your energy levels up during long hikes.
Hiring local guides can enhance your experience by providing valuable information about trails, flora, and fauna.