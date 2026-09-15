Nyungwe Forest in Rwanda: A must-visit destination

The canopy walk in Nyungwe Forest is an exhilarating experience that gives you a bird's-eye view of the forest.

Suspended over 50 meters above the ground, the walkway offers stunning views of the treetops and beyond.

It is one of Africa's longest canopy walks, and it gives you a chance to see various bird species and monkeys from a unique vantage point.

The experience is both thrilling and educational, as visitors learn about the forest's ecology.