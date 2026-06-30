Parkour is all about agility and explosive power

Hiking or parkour: Which is better for your strength?

By Vinita Jain 09:24 am Jun 30, 202609:24 am

What's the story

While both hiking and parkour are popular physical activities, they offer different benefits when it comes to building strength. Hiking, a low-impact activity, is great for endurance and muscle toning. Parkour, on the other hand, is an intense urban movement practice that challenges agility and power. Knowing the differences can help you choose the right activity based on your fitness goals.